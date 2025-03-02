Dowson can’t hide his dismay

SAINTS boss Phil Dowson was scathing after Saints had lost out on their home patch. “They were far more up for it than we were,” he admitted.

“We thought we had set the tone in training but will have to look at ourselves and how we prepared. There was a lack of everything – lack of intensity, lack of skill level, lack of leadership. We were just flat and will have to make sure we are better next time.”

Ealing boss Ben Ward said the win was “right up” among his team’s best. He added: “This is a special place to play rugby ...