JEREMY GUSCOTT

OUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK
I see echoes of my great Bath side in Baxter’s Chiefs
Communicator: Rob Baxter with his Exeter team Inset: Jack Rowell at Bath
PICTURES: Getty Images
Exeter Chiefs have strong similarities in key areas with the Bath side under Jack Rowell during my time as a player.
Above all, you need a smart coach who has the ability to communicate brilliantly with all his players. On top of that he needs to get his message across through a talented group of assistant coaches and leading players.
You need half a dozen coaches ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login