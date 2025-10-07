Rugby’s international heavyweights join forces to deliver big blow to R360

Rugby’s international heavyweights have joined forces to deliver a significant blow to the proposed breakaway league R360 by declaring any player involved will be barred from Test selection.

An unprecedented statement released by all the Six Nations unions except Wales, plus South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, is scathing of the rebel competition, urging “extreme caution” to anyone considering signing up.

R360, which is fronted by 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, is also accused of being set up to profit “a very small elite”, rather than the game in general.

Coming just days after the International Rugby Players Association told its members to seek legal advice before agreeing to a contract, it is a major setback to a league that was planning to launch in October next year.

If it is to go ahead – a prospect that appears increasingly unlikely – then it must do so without the game’s biggest stars.

“As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition,” the joint statement read.

“We all welcome new investment and innovation in rugby and support ideas that can help the game evolve and reach new audiences, but any new competition must strengthen the sport as a whole, not fragment or weaken it.

“The R360 model, as outlined publicly, rather appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, potentially hollowing out the investment that national unions and existing leagues make in community rugby, player development and participation pathways.

“International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance. Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.

“Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, which is in the midst of restructuring its domestic game, has expressed support for the statement and reserves the right not to select players for international duty if they are involved in R360.

Plans for the rebel league involve 12 franchised teams – eight men’s and four women’s – taking part in a global grand prix-type competition that will see matches take place in cities such as London, Miami, Tokyo and Lisbon.

As many as 200 players are believed to have signed pre-contracts worth up £750,000, but as yet none of them have made their interest public, while there are also no details of who is investing into the event.

R360 is confident it will be launched next year despite the unions’ display of power.

“So many players love what R360 can do for them and the game and we can’t wait to kick-off next year,” said a statement from R360 organisers, who will apply for sanctioning to World Rugby next summer.

“We want to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar. The series is designed with bespoke schedules for men’s and women’s teams and R360 will release all players for international matches, as written into their contracts.”

