Leinster vs Munster history: Ireland‘s Premier Interpro rivalry

By Chris Collyer

Widely regarded as the biggest rugby rivalry in Ireland and to some, the greatest club rivalry of all time, these two provinces have battled it out since the formation of the four Irish Provinces: Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster in 1879.

So far, the Western and Eastern provinces have faced off 170 times since 1877, and after the Irish game went professional in 1946, the rivalry has sorn to new levels.

Fighting on two fronts, both domestically and in Europe, Leinster and Munster became names to be feared in club rugby due to the deep strength and skill possessed by both sides.

However, in 2006 Munster achieved bragging rights after defeating Leinster 30-6 in the Heineken Cup semi-finals on Leinster’s own doorstep in Lansdown Road, before the Cork team went on to win their first ever European Championship and enjoyed a period of dominance, including a second European Championship win in 2008.

Crown

It took another year for the crown to be taken from Ireland’s most dominant team when, in what is regarded as a game for the ages, Leinster finally got the better of Munster in the same Championship semi-final knockout at Croke Park in front of a record-breaking 82,208 fans.

Leinster themselves went on to win their first of four European Championship titles.

Since 2009, dominance has favoured Leinster in the regular encounters between the two teams, with Leinster holding a 64- 45 overall advantage along with five draws.

Munster, however, pipped the European favourites in 2023 by once again winning the semi-final encounter at the Aviva Stadium thanks to a superb drop goal by Jack Crowley, before going on to become the first Irish team to win the United Rugby Championship.

A title Leinster would have to wait another two years to achieve.

International players

Leinster possess the lion’s share of international players due to the school system and facilities provided by the Leinster academy, which results in many of the players not wanting to leave the home province and developing a tight bond.

A bond that reflects in the international squad, which boasts a huge contingent of Leinster players and, more recently The British & Irish Lions.

Munster have lost two key players and former Lions in Connor Murray and Peter O’Mahony, who have recently hung up their boots; however, the Cork team has started the new URC season strongly, and Fly-half Jack Crowley is in fantastic form, seemingly on a mission to reclaim the number 10 shirt for Ireland.

Few players have had bigger shoes to fill than Leinster’s Sam Prendergast.

Anticpated

After Johnny Sexton’s retirement after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Ireland Head coach Andy Farrell has his sights firmly set on Prendergast, who has in his first season with Leinster, achieved a URC victory and vital experience playing for Ireland.

Irish rugby has a long history of fly-half playmakers and invest a huge amount of importance on the role, so considering the pressure the 22-year-old is under, Prendergast is performing consistently and with talent.

However, the Leinster ten with no doubt that the world is watching him closely.

Once again, the most anticipated Interpro returns to Croke Park on Saturday October 18th at 5:15pm where we finally get the chance to see Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley battle it out and put a marker down for the number ten jersey.

With Leinster expecting a raft of returning internationals and Munster’s new changes and developing rhythm, October 18th is a game that cannot afford to be missed.

“Time Deepens All Rivalries”.

