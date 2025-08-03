Skivington sets his sights on building another crop of Kingsholm legends

Paul Rees continues his summer series reviewing the Premiership season, with the focus this week on Gloucester

GLOUCESTER did not win a trophy last season, unlike the one before, but they took considerably more out of the campaign. It sounds counter-intuitive, although Bath were the only English club that needed to rearrange its trophy cabinet this summer, but winning the Premiership Cup a year ago and reaching the Challenge Cup final could not mask the despair felt by many of the Kingsholm faithful.

Gloucester were out of contention for the top four by the halfway stage and so focus...