Freeman tipped to be superstar

■By ADAM HATHAWAY

LIONS assistant coach Andrew Goodman has tipped Tommy Freeman for superstardom after working with the England wing in Australia.
Goodman, Ireland’s attack guru, had admired the Northampton Saint from afar but has seen his talents close up down under with Freeman starting all three Tests.
And Goodman has also been picking the brains of the fly-halves on the trip but selected Freeman as the one to keep an eye on from the current pride of Lions and reckons there is more to come from the 24-year-old.
Goodman, right, said: “I’ve always reall...

