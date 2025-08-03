A defeat, yes, but the Lions should be proud

JEREMY GUSCOTT

THE third Test might not have given the Lions the 3-0 margin they wanted, but this was a fierce contest in Sydney in very difficult conditions, in which one team wanted to redeem themselves and the other wanted to finish in style.

Australia were far better in defence in this Test than they had been at any stage in the series, especially in terms of their tremendous line-speed. In the other two games, Finn Russell had plenty of time to play with, but in this one he had very little leeway.

The Wallabies also played with pride, and adapted to the weather conditions bette...