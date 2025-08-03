Connect with us

Latest News

Wallabies cash in on their storm troopers

■From NICK CAIN in Sydney

Australia ........................... 22pts
Tries: Pietsch 8, Jorgensen 55, McDermott 71
Conversions: Donaldson 56, 72
Penalty: Lynagh 34

British & Irish Lions ......12pts
Tries: Morgan 62, Stuart 80
Conversion: Russell 63

Flier: Max Jorgensen goes over for the Wallabies

THE 2025 Lions finished with a 2-1series win, but there was no fanfare for Maro Itoje’s crew as they went down to Australia in a third Test in which lightning could be said to have struck multiple times in rain-drenched Sydney.
The first bolts in the near vicini...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News