DREAM TEAM

HARRY SLOAN, THE CANTERBURY CENTRE AND FORMER HARLEQUINS, SARACENS, EALING TRAILFINDERS, LONDON SCOTTISH, WORTHING, AGEN AND ENGLAND U20 PLAYER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Richard Barrington - Baz has won everything there is with Saracens. He keeps the morale high in any environment and is great on socials.

2. Eoin O’Donoghue – A young lad playing his rugby at Canterbury, who has got a bright future ahead of him. He’s extremely dangerous in the loose.

3. Adam Jones - All time great. I was lucky enough to play with him at the ...