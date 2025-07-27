Lions leave it late to find fitting way to win series

PAUL REES

AT last, a proper test for the Lions in Australia. And it was decided at the last when Hugo Keenan scored 50 seconds from the end, time Finn Russell used up for the conversion.

The Lions won despite never having been ahead when the ball was in play: the clock keeps ticking for a conversion but all the opposing team can do is charge down the kick. It remains an anomaly that it is not paused until the restart.

But that is another issue after a match with enough already. Should Dan Sheehan’s first half try truly have stood after he dived over defenders? Precedent was o...