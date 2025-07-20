Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Peter Jackson: Wales, a once-proud nation with nothing to offer for the British and Irish Lions

When the Lions last won a series in Australia, they picked a starting team borrowed so heavily from one small country as to justify renaming it: Wales & The Rest.
Even without their injured tour captain Sam Warburton, the tourists banked on ten Welshmen to win the decider in Sydney, albeit with a little help from a trio of Irish backs and a pair of front-five English forwards.
A Welsh goalkicker, Leigh Halfpenny, fired a volley of eight goals in between a pair of Welsh backs, Jamie Roberts and George North, contributing half the Lions’ four tries.
It added up to a record win, glorious...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions