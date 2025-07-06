Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Nick Cain: Owen Farrell’s British and Irish Lions call-up shouldn’t cause discord

Lions

The furore surrounding Owen Farrell being brought into the Lions squad as a replacement for Elliott Daly has stirred the nepotism bad genie.
Speculation that it could undermine head coach Andy Farrell by sowing division in the Lions ranks was soon rife, despite the father of the son referring to it as “nonsense”.
I’m not convinced that the projection of discord has substance. The majority of the players in the 2025 Lions squad are from the Irish and English teams, and overall both hold the Farrells in high regard.
The Irish players are very unlikely to rebel against their soon-to-return hea...

