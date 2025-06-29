Connect with us

Clergyman who guided ’38 Lions

THE Reverend George Cromey made a hefty sacrifice in order to afford the privilege of playing for the Lions. He sold his treasured Baby Austin motor car.
Its enforced disposal enabled the 25-year-old clergyman from Bushmills to pay his way like everyone else. The thought of his current fly-half successors being paid circa £100,000-a-man by the Lions would have driven someone less abstemious to reach for a stiff glass of the whiskey distilled in George’s birthplace.
Lions of his 1938 vintage had to stump up £80 (worth around £7,000 today) as insurance against an...

