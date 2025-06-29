Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Paul Rees: Joe Schmidt quite happy to set off a grenade

Joe Schmidt is not a coach who tries to get a rise out of opponents ahead of a match or series.
So it was a surprise last week when he generated headlines for a remark, even if typically understated, he made on the Lions’ centre pairing for the clash against Argentina in Dublin – Sione Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain, and Bundee Aki, who made his Ireland debut under Schmidt, right, eight years ago having been born and raised in New Zealand.
Tuipulotu was born in Australia, qualifying for Scotland through his Greenock-born mother, Jaqueline. Aki signed for Connacht in 2014, a time when a play...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions