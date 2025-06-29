Paul Rees: Steve Borthwick’s search for players with the X-factor

Paul Rees looks at the names who might emerge during England's tour of Argentina and trials down under

When the big cats are away….. With England supplying 13 Lions and hit by a clutch of injuries, they arrived in Argentina last week for a two-Test tour ahead of a one-off against the United States in Washington, light on experience.

The 36-strong squad contains 10 uncapped players and another 10 who have won between one and nine, but there were no surprises, which is very much the way of head coach Steve Borthwick.

All 23 players who featured against France in last Saturday’s uncapped affai...