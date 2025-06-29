Connect with us

British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell is finding it rough on fairways

Andy Farrell’s tour got off to a disappointing start with the Lions’ 28-24 defeat to Argentina in Dublin and things got worse on Thursday.
Farrell was beaten on the golf course too by assistant coach Johnny Sexton when the pair played at Joondalup Resort near Perth.
Some of the squad also played with left-handed Ben Earl, a four-handicapper, and Josh van der Flier, who is off five, the most impressive golfers on display.
Bundee Aki ran into a kangaroo in a bunker but one of the party, scrum coach John Fogarty, above, decided he needed time to decompress after camps in Portugal and Ireland

