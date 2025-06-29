British and Irish Lions Diary: Mission to capture BIL on hold for now…

Henry Pollock, at 20, the youngest Lion on tour has been entrusted with looking after BIL the tourists’ cuddly mascot for every second of the trip.

Players have a duty to try and kidnap BIL but that was put on hold ahead of the game against Western Force yesterday.

Wing Mack Hansen said: “There were a couple of attempts in Portugal and then everybody has been pretty switched on.

"Maybe we’ll leave it on the back burner and try and get a win...I think we need to get that first win before we start playing silly buggers.”

But Pollock did leave BIL watching the Lions’ captain’s run on Friday ...