U20s World Championship: Mark Mapletoft – England are in a brutal pool this time

England may be heading to Italy with the number one target on their backs, but for head coach Mark Mapletoft, this year’s World Championship is a fresh canvas.

Mapletoft’s side endured a disappointing end to their Six Nations, going four from four before losing their final match in Wales and subsequently losing the title to France.

However, England’s culture is something Mapletoft holds dear, believing it’s one of the squad’s defining features and a major reason they continue to churn out talent for the senior game, and he is proud of how his squad have bounced back from their Six Nations s...