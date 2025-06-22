U20s World Championship – Riley Norton will be out for revenge for South Africa

Lock Riley Norton will again lead South Africa, with five players returning for their second appearance at the tournament.

Phiwayinkosi Kubheka and Ian van der Merwe are among the newcomers, while Jaco Grobbelaar, Stephanus Linde, and Jaco Williams return after missing the recent U20 Rugby Championship.

They will be hoping to improve on their third-placed finish at the U20 Rugby Championship, with some new faces being brought in.

There is senior experience in the squad as Grobbelaar and Williams have featured in URC squads this year. Six U19 players, including Norton, Kubheka, and fly-half ...