Pete Ryan: Bridgend’s College Pathway

By Pete Ryan

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Half past two on a Saturday, rugby clubs around Wales fill up as the regular crowd of familiar faces shuffle in.

Echoing from town to tide, Bridgend has a boundless trove of clubs that have left an enduring mark on Welsh rugby.

Where loyal voices rise and swell, each clubhouse tells a tale. Bridgend, proud and steeped in grace, holds time within its storied place.

Yet, the historic club isn’t resting on its laurels — it casts an eye towards the future.

The Pencoed campus of Bridgend College is fast becoming a hub for rugby talent, driven by a dedicated player pathway programme that is shaping the future of rugby in Bridgend, ensuring a consistent carousel of top-notch talent for teams like the Ravens.

A Tight-Knit Community

“Rugby has been a big part of my life since I was young and means a lot to me and my family. Playing at the Brewery Field has always been special to me. My grandad was a big Bridgend fan years ago — I always think about him when I’m playing there.”

Although Ospreys centre Tom Florence didn’t come through the college system, his hometown of Bridgend is where he built the bedrock of his career. In Bridgend, rugby isn’t just a sport — it’s stitched into the town’s fabric, producing generations of top-class players. This heritage is nurtured at places like the picturesque Newbridge Fields with clubs such as Bridgend Sports or Athletic. Brynteg School — a cradle of Welsh rugby excellence that has forged many legends.

Florence’s words reflect just how deeply rugby runs throughout the county: it’s a sport that unites people. You feel that same warm spirit at the down the clubhouse, where locals gather to watch the Ravens in action.

The Brewery Field is surrounded by history, and every player who pulls on the jersey follows in the footsteps of world-beaters like JPR Williams. Yet just 14 minutes down the road lies the heartbeat of the Ravens’ development — at the Pencoed campus. The story what would be come as a player pipeline is a fascinating one, born two decades ago.

The Pathway

“Paul Adams, an international referee, called me up and asked if I was interested in the job as part of the rugby academy. In the early days, we did reasonably well for what we had.”

The brainchild of Gareth Nicholas and Paul Adams, the programme began in 2005. From drills to discipline, everything is geared towards one goal: preparing players for senior-level rugby. Training three times a week provides the perfect environment for young athletes to grow and develop their game.

A Programme for All

The programme is headed by Craig Warlow — a phenomenal talent who played for iconic clubs such as Bridgend and Llanelli. Alongside Paul Watkin and Simon Norris, the coaching team offers a wealth of knowledge for players to draw from.

Many graduates have gone on to achieve greatness, including the honour of representing their country. Owen Watkin, Matthew Morgan, and Scott Baldwin are all alumni. From Bryncethin’s grassroots to rugby’s grandest stages, Owen Watkin has carved out a remarkable journey, lighting up games in Ospreys black and Welsh red. His path began in Bridgend, where the college’s development system layed a key role in shaping the player, he is today.

“The college was great for me on all levels — stepping up in preparation and competition, learning to train and deal with big moments in games. It also helped with time management and focusing on work deadlines so that I could separate the rugby from the qualification and achieve both. The support was key to that!”

Following in their footsteps, Harri Deaves and Morgan Strong are now emerging with the potential to impact the professional game. Warlow says he’s incredibly proud of their internationals, but seeing former students represent local clubs makes him just as proud.

“It has been brilliant for us to help very talented — not just talented, but ambitious — young rugby players in the borough fulfil their potential. If that means they go on and play 150 games for Llanharan, Kenfig Hill, or Porthcawl — brilliant. We’re equally as proud, genuinely. Every club you go to in the borough will either have or has had a former college player, which we take as much pride in as anything.”

You can see former pupils scattered all over the grassroots landscape of South Wales. From Llanharan to Ebbw Vale, traces of the college’s influence are everywhere. The programme is most closely tied to the Ravens, ensuring a steady stream of talent into Bridgend’s flagship club. Players like Evan Yardley and Ed Howley are examples of its success — ever-present in the Ravens squad.

Bridging the Gap to Senior Level

One unique aspect of the programme is that young players get the opportunity to train and play alongside senior players. This mentorship is instrumental in their development, giving them the chance to learn from experienced professionals.

Bridgend isn’t afraid of big occasions — such as the historic clash on 13 December 1978. That Wednesday afternoon, 15,000 people packed the iconic ground to witness a showdown with the mighty All Blacks. As the rain beat a restless drum across the pitch, the abysmal weather did nothing to dampen the fans’ spirits.

Training with senior sides doesn’t just build skills — it forges resilience, shaped by the grit of those who came before. That legacy came to life in the legendary battle with New Zealand. It was a defining encounter. Yet when the dust settled, it wasn’t the scoreline that stole the headlines — it was a moment etched in rugby folklore. When JPR Williams found himself at the bottom of a ruck, he emerged with a crimson stream trickling from a wound — the price of a fierce clash of wills. Kiwi prop John Ashworth’s steel studs had carved into Williams’ cheek. Fans thought it marked the end of the full-back’s match — but to the shock of everyone in the ground, Williams returned to the field with 30 stitches.

The college prepares players for big games. Students have the chance to feature in vital matches down at the Brewery Field. Simon Norris and Paul Watkin spoke about the relationship with the Ravens:

Iwan Powell trained with Bridgend, At 17 years old, he’s been offered a contract to stay with the club next year.

It proves the pathway works. The key thing is — he’s a 17-year-old training with adults. That’s the next step in his development.

They’re not just good players — they help him on the field and support him mentally within the environment, which is excellent for a young player.

You’ve got Scott Baldwin, Bradley Davies, Matthew Jones, Matthew Morgan — you know, they’re quality, regular players with extensive representative-level experience. They’re surely going to learn something from those guys. This is only a year and a half into the pathway, but those stronger links are forming.

The relationship with the college ensures that the Ravens will always have emerging talents to choose from. At its core, the programme gives players the chance to learn from the best — close to where their dreams began.

Pulling on the jersey of your hometown club is more than just a game; it’s pride, connection, and legacy in motion.

Great Experiences

The pathway is about developing athletes not just as competitors, but as people. It proves that the next generation can be groomed close to home . It also offers players exposure to environments similar to the professional game — not just for development, but for unforgettable experiences. Young players travel the world to compete against schools from rugby heartlands such as New Zealand and South Africa. The programme provides phenomenal opportunities — and unforgettable memories.

The Future

Bridgend has burned bright with unforgettable eras. The late 1970s and 1980s were like the last embers of a beautiful fire — still kindled in the memories of Bridgend rugby fans. The pathway continues to bring local talent to the Brewery Field, and Watkin sees a future where those roots run even deeper:

“We will do our best and produce the best players whilst providing an excellent environment that people want to come to — where they can grow, thrive, and enjoy themselves.

There would be nothing better than having a team down at Brewery Field with 30 squad players from the area, with mums, dads, and grandparents all on the sidelines cheering them on.”

Over the years, historic establishments like Brynteg and the Ath have produced sensational talent — but now, Bridgend College proudly carries the torch for rugby development in the area.

“You’re the closest to heaven I’ll ever be, and I don’t wanna go home right now.”

The Goo Goo Dolls couldn’t have known that this line would reflect the emotions of Welsh rugby fans through the decades. While originally about romance, the line captures the pride, passion, and joy of being part of something greater.

The glory days of the past may feel like a dream — but through the efforts of Bridgend College’s programme, the future remains full of promise.