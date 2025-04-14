The best Southern hemisphere players who have played in the North

By Charlie Elliott

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

The invisible line that separates the northern and southern hemispheres of Earth splits the rugby world in two.

Both sides have differing views on how the game should be played and who is better than the other.

Now more popular than ever due to the increased globalisation of the world, here is a look at some of the best players from the southern hemisphere who have played in the north.

It’s not exclusively judging their career in the north and instead is a look at some of the finest talents that have played on both sides.

Dan Carter

Dan Carter is widely regarded as one of the greatest fly-halves in rugby history. A key figure for the All Blacks, he earned 112 caps between 2003 and 2015, amassing over 1,500 points and helping secure two Rugby World Cup titles.

Known for his tactical brilliance, precise kicking, and calm leadership, Carter’s managed to do it in both hemispheres.

After retiring from international rugby, he joined Racing 92 in France‘s Top 14, where he helped the club win the league title in 2016.

Although his time in the northern hemisphere was not the highlight of his career, he still did well in France.

Jordie Barrett

The main inspiration behind this list, Barrett has absolutely lit it up since his Leinester debut in December 2024.

Adding to an already stacked squad, the centre is in his peak years at 28 years old, with a great career so far.

Known for his size, kicking range, and skill set, he can cover a few different positions, making him a valuable asset in any lineup.

Since his All Blacks debut in 2017, he has amassed 68 Test caps.

Barrett has consistently impressed with his composure under pressure and ability to influence games.

Bryan Habana

Renowned for his exceptional speed and try-scoring prowess, winger Habana amassed 67 tries in 124 Test matches for the Springboks, making him one of the sport’s top try scorers.

Habana’s international career highlights include winning the 2007 Rugby World Cup with South Africa, where he equalled Jonah Lomu’s record of eight tries in a single tournament.

In the northern hemisphere, Habana joined French club Toulon in 2013. During his tenure, Toulon secured back-to-back Heineken Cup titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as the Top 14 French league title in 2014.

He was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2023.

Eben Etzebeth

Springbok Etzebeth is an absolute man mountain and one of the best locks to play the game, with him being instrumental in the success of the Boks in recent years.

His only foray into the northern hemisphere to date has been with Toulon, where he spent three years between 2019 and 2022.

Two World Cups to his name amongst his 131 international caps, he seems to have been around for ages, but is still only 33 years old.

Still technically in the European game at URC side Sharks, he helped to make a bit of history in 2024 as they won the Challenge Cup, which made them the first ever South African team to win a major European trophy.

Felipe Contepomi

Current Argentina head coach Contepomi was an absolute legend as a player for his time in Europe, most notably with Leinster.

As a fly-half, he scored over 1,200 points for the Irish province, in 116 games, a truly unbelievable haul.

A Heineken Cup winner in 2009, he also had a good spell in France for Toulon and Stade Francais, being one of the better players in the league throughout his time there.

Now imparting his knowledge on the next generation, Los Pumas are in safe hands.

Francois Steyn

Versatile back Steyn could just about do it all, with a great tackling ability coupled with a powerful boot.

A two-time World Cup winner for the Springboks in 2007 and 2019, his longevity at the highest level also deserves credit.

He played almost 60 times for Racing 92 between 2009 and 2012, but his longest spell in Europe came at Montpellier, with whom he made over 100 appearances in four years.

Now retired after a knee injury, he was one of the best players in the world for a sustained period of time.

Matt Giteau

Still going strong in the Major League Rugby with San Diego Legion at 42 years old, Australian centre Giteau has been one of the best from his country to play in the northern hemisphere.

Most notably, he played for French side Toulon from 2011 to 2017.

During his tenure with Toulon, he earned three European Champions Cup titles and a French Top 14 championship in 2014.

A great playmaker, his quality hasn’t quite left him yet.

Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Bill Williams is known for his athleticism and versatility, excelling in both rugby union and rugby league.

In the northern hemisphere, he made a decent impact towards the start of his union career, joining French club Toulon in 2008 after leaving rugby league, where he quickly became a standout player.

Although success didn’t come on the pitch for his side in the two-year stint he had at the club, Williams did help them to reach a Challenge Cup final.

The end of his time in France came when he reportedly rejected the highest ever contract in rugby union history to play for the All Blacks.

That decision saw him win two World Cups, so it is something that he likely doesn’t regret.

Schalk Burger

After a distinguished career mainly spent with the Stormers in South Africa, back row Burger signed with English Premiership club Saracens in 2016, where he played until 2019, contributing significantly to their success during his tenure.

In addition to his club achievements, Burger was an integral part of the Springboks, earning 86 caps and playing a pivotal role in their 2007 Rugby World Cup victory.

Despite being at the end of his career when he joined Sarries, he was still a class player and helped them win a couple of Champions Cup titles.

Ma’a Nonu

Remarkably, Nonu is still going at 42 years old, having recently rejoined Top 14 side Toulon

He represented New Zealand in 103 Test matches, contributing to their victories in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups.

In the northern hemisphere, Nonu played for French club Toulon from 2015 to 2018, where he quickly became a fan favourite for his great explosive running from either centre or the wing.

Having made an impact at almost every club he has been at, Nonu is such a popular player and has done well in both hemispheres.