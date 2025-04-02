Injury update means Duhan van der Merwe is on track for action with British and Irish Lions

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe has learned that he is on track to return to action in May, meaning his British and Irish Lions hopes remain alive.

Scotland‘s record try-scorer had a scan on Monday amid concerns about the severity of an ankle injury that caused him to limp off early in his club’s United Rugby Championship victory over Dragons on Friday.

Edinburgh released an update on Tuesday evening saying that the South Africa-born 29-year-old is scheduled to return “during May”. That would appear to give Van der Merwe enough time to get himself back into shape for the Lions’ tour of Australia this summer.

Andy Farrell names his squad on May 8, and if all goes to plan with his recovery, Van der Merwe – who went on the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa – is likely to be named in it.

Game Time Pre Tour

Edinburgh’s final regular URC fixture is scheduled for May 16, although they still have a good chance of being in the play-offs, which would give the powerful wing more opportunity to get game time.

Van der Merwe is the second high-profile Scotland back to have an injury issue ahead of the Lions tour after Sione Tuipulotu suffered a serious pectoral issue which kept him out of the recent Six Nations, although the Glasgow centre is making good progress in his recovery and hopes to be back in action this month.

The Lions get their summer under way against Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before heading Down Under later that month. The tour concludes with a Test against the Wallabies on August 2.

