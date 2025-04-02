Super Rugby Americas: Tarucas produce historic performance over reigning champions Dogos

By Joe Santamaria

Tarucas 22-20 Dogos

Round Six began with a historic 22-20 victory for Tarucas over defending champions, Dogos, whose nightmare start to the season continued.

The first half was a tightly contested affair, with both sides opting to take shots at goal after struggling to break down the opposition defence.

Dogos looked in the ascendency heading into the break, as Lautaro Simes powered over, but a fourth Nicolas Roger penalty meant visitors Tarucas trailed by just a single point at halftime.

The game was crying out for a moment of quality to break the deadlock, as Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi looked on.

That moment was delivered by Dogos’ former star hooker, Tomas Bartolini, who showed no sign of split loyalties when he burst over for the score that put Tarucas in the lead.

The man currently occupying his former jersey, Leonel German Oviedo, quickly struck back for the hosts to set up a grandstand finish.

Remarkably though, the game remained scoreless for the final 20 minutes as Tarucas defended heroically to secure a famous win.

Pampas 31 – 26 Selknam

Pampas overcame an early red card to get the better of Selknam in an entertaining clash in Santiago. Selknam started brightly, taking the lead through Bruno Sáez after just five minutes.

The visitors soon struck back through Argentina international Justo Piccardo who finished off a clever set piece attack to level the scores.

Pampas winger Latorre Alfonso was dismissed for a dangerous tackle, and Selknam took full advantage through the tireless Joaquín Milesi just moments later.

The game was quickly becoming a classic, and the scores were soon level once again as Bruno Heit gathered a clever kick to score for Pampas.

Replacement scrum half Benjamín Videla scored the try of the match after a scintillating counterattack to put the hosts in control going into the break.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the second half as neither side was able to put the game beyond doubt.

Chile captain Martín Sigren continued his remarkable run of form this season with another gargantuan display that included a try in the corner.

With the game in the balance, Bruno Heit broke free of several attempted tackles to set up Eliseo Nicolas Morales Abraham for what proved to be the winning score.

The 31-26 scoreline means Pampas remain unbeaten this season but there are plenty of signs that they may well have to face Selknam again in the knockout rounds if they are to win their maiden title in June.

Yacare 38-31 Cobras

Yacare secured their first away win of the season against Cobras, who remain winless despite an improved performance.

Brazil international Endy Willian gave the hosts an early lead but Yacare soon took control with both wingers Facundo Paiva Kirichenko and Juan Daniel González helping themselves to scores.

Cobras were able to level the scores after half an hour when fullback João Pedro Ferrer do Amaral tore through the middle of the Yacare defence on his way to the line.

The hosts’ poor defensive record came to bite them again however, as Yacare scored two further tries to ensure they led 31-17 at the break.

Cobras were the better side for much of the second half and head coach Emiliano Caffera will have been encouraged by their improvements.

They outscored their opponents by two tries to one in the second half and it looked possible that they might snatch a draw late on but it wasn’t to be.

Yacare’s 38-31 victory means they remain in the hunt for a play-off spot while Cobras are still searching for that elusive first win.

Round Seven will see Pampas face Cobras in Buenos Aires before Yacare welcome Dogos to Asunción. The weekend closes with a fascinating clash between Tarucas and Peñarol with both sides in good form.