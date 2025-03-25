Charlie Elliott: The top ten tackles in the history of rugby

By Charlie Elliott

Everyone loves a big tackle in rugby, whether it be a monstrous hit or a piece of technical brilliance, it never goes unnoticed.

While those on the end of a big hit might not feel the same, for those watching it is often a piece of art that is one of the best parts of the game.

Points may win games, but defence wins titles and some of the tackles on this list led directly to trophies being won.

After Bill Mata’s huge hit against Exeter Chiefs on the weekend, it got us thinking about some of the best tackles of all time.

So’otala Fa’aso (Saracens v London Irish)

Former London Irish number eight Fa’aso performed one of the best tackles in Premiership history when he folded Hugh Tizard in the 2022/23 season.

You could hear the impact from the stands, and it was even more impressive given that Irish won a penalty because of it.

Ironically, it was the same weekend that the RFU had discussions regarding correct tackle height, but hits like the Samoan’s will forever have a place in the game, you would expect.

Antoine Dupont (Ireland v France)

For all his amazing work on the ball, it is easy to forget that scrum-half Antoine Dupont has a nuggety side to his game.

He showed that in the 2023 Six Nations, where he stopped Mack Hansen in his tracks right on the try-line.

Dupont dragged the winger back and it wasn’t the biggest hit, but the pure desire to stop a certain try means that it has gone down in Six Nations history.

Sam Warburton (England v Wales)

Legendary Wales flanker Sam Warburton has had numerous amounts of memorable moments, but his tackle on Manu Tuilagi in the 2012 Six Nations is possibly the best of the lot.

Tuilagi very rarely got stopped within ten metres of the try line, but Warburton managed to do so courtesy of a great technique.

He got low and took out the England man’s legs, which was a key moment as his side went on to win 19-12 at Twickenham.

Josh Lewesy (Australia v England)

Lewesy and Mat Rogers had been involved in a few scuffles across the whole game, with Rogers even swinging a punch at the England back.

It would be the Wasps man who had the final laugh, as he nailed Rogers with one of the hardest tackles ever seen.

The story goes that keen surfer Rogers was unable to lie on his board as it was too painful because of the damage taken to his ribs.

Even the Australians appreciated the quality and power behind the tackle.

Peter Stringer (England v Ireland)

Former Ireland scrum-half Stringer was known for a tap tackle, with a few different ones worthy of making this list.

The most impressive of which came in 2004, when he stopped Jason Robinson in his tracks.

Due to the speed of Robinson, the fact that he even managed to catch up to be able to take his legs is a feat that most wouldn’t be able to replicate.

Robinson was away and could well have ran through for a try if Stringer hadn’t put in such a crucial touch.

Malakai Fekitoa (Blues v Highlanders)

Conrad Smith was given a proper hospital pass by Beauden Barrett, and legendary Tonga centre Fekitoa made no mistake in punishing his opposing number.

Pure power, he hit Smith at the perfect angle to properly knock him down.

Controversial as there is an argument that the Blues player was still in the air, it was still one of the most aesthetically pleasing tackles on this list.

George North (Australia v Wales)

In possibly the best succession of tackles of all time, North kicked it off with a huge hit on Adam Ashley-Cooper, before Richard Hibbard nailed Ben Mowen.

The acrobatics in which North flung himself into Ashley-Cooper is the most memorable part of it all.

Sadly from a Wales perspective, it went unrewarded as only moments later Izzy Folau dotted down for the Wallabies.

Absolute chaos.

Beauden Barrett (South Africa v New Zealand)

Whenever the Springboks and All Blacks collide, something insane is expected to happen.

No more so was this the case than Beauden Barrett’s try saver on Wille Le Roux.

Le Roux was running clear down the wing with acres of space, before Barrett sprinted across to tap tackle the Springbok right on the line, sending him into touch.

With five minutes to go and the Boks 11 points behind, a try would have thrown the game into jeopardy, but as it was, the All Blacks held on and won the Rugby Championship.

Christian Ambadiang (Castres v Racing 92)

Try-saving tackles are often the most impressive of the lot, with Castres winger Ambadiang coming up clutch against Racing 92.

He stopped Max Spring’s breakaway right in the corner, forcing Spring out into touch and to drop the ball in his desperate attempt to dot down.

An outstanding play from a great winger, and they ended up winning 31-28.

Bill Mata (Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs)

The inspiration for this list, was when Bill Mata put in an absolute cruncher on Henry Slade this weekend, as the Bears won 52-38 against the Chiefs.

No mercy was shown whatsoever, but such was the presence of mind that Slade had, he managed to successfully offload the ball.

Still, the tackle was textbook Mata and the Fijian is known for throwing his weight around.

