Social media moments of the week: Bill Mata produces ‘tackle of the year’ on Henry Slade 

By Charlie Elliott

Rugby is more than just the results on the pitch; there are always so many storylines that accompany each game and are picked up by fans.

This weekend was Derby round in the Premiership, so it had more drama than most, while the Top 14 saw the two best teams collide and the URC delivered entertainment as usual.

After the spectacle that was the Six Nations, club rugby is now firmly back and reminded us all why we missed it so much.

Fans will always have something to say on social media regarding these games, and here are the biggest social media moments of the weekend’s action.

Bill Mata’s Huge Hit

Bristol Bears‘ 52-38 win over Exeter Chiefs was largely down to an outstanding attacking display trademark of a Pat Lam side.

Plenty of fans labelled the game as ‘defence optional’ which is understandable given that 14 tries were scored in total.

However, Bears number eight Bill Mata put in one of the best tackles in recent Premiership history when he pulverised Henry Slade just outside of the Bristol 22 line.

Even more impressive was the fact that Slade managed to get the offload away and continue the Chiefs’ attack, which resulted in a try.

The Fijian is known for being an absolute beast and he proved it yet again here with a fine hit.

Will Muir Charge Down

Muir created one of the most bizarre, yet impressive moments seen this season when he managed to charge down a Santi Carreras conversion that was taken right beneath the posts.

Usually, a conversion taken slap-bang in the middle of the posts and from close range is a guaranteed two points, but Muir’s majestic leap managed to prevent it.

Described in the commentary as a ‘leaping horse’, it proved to be a big block, as Bath went into the half two points up.

Going into halftime drawing would have created a much different atmosphere and who knows if the Blue, Back and Whites would have come out flying in the second had they not had a lead to hold onto.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey Scoring (again)

The top two in the Top 14 faced off in a battle for the ages, with Bordeaux Begles beating Stade Toulousain at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Unsurprisingly, LBB scored yet another try, dotting down his side’s third of the game from the left wing.

An incredible stat that shows just how clinical he is, is the fact that the last game that he played in and did not score a single try in was in December.

At only 21 years old, France has their winger for at least the next ten years it seems.

Johan Mulder’s Tackle

It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog, is a saying that has been going around for years.

No more was this the case than when Cardiff scrum-half Johan Mulder managed to stop Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye in their URC game on Friday night.

The size difference between them was a mammoth 84kgs compared to 148kgs in favour of the prop, yet he was still pushed back a good few metres.

Mulder also won a penalty from it and his side got a narrow win against some tough opposition from South Africa.

Hard to not love a nuggety scrum-half, the South African is quickly becoming a fan favourite in blue, after joining from Lions in 2024.

David Flatman Analysis

Bath’s win against Gloucester was not only good on the field, but off it fans have been raving about the added layer of commentary that TNT Sport brought to their coverage.

Former Saracens and Bath prop David Flatman was pitchside to give the lowdown at scrum time, analysing the huge battle between the forward packs of both sides.

He explained the techniques and approaches that would be used and gave his insight into how they were being officiated.

Fans have been raving about it online with many saying that it has given an added depth to coverage and is something that they would like to see more readily used.

Having experts explain what is going on could also prove useful for attracting new fans, as it makes some of the laws of the game easier to understand.

This weekend was potentially a game-changer for rugby coverage in the UK.

