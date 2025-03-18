Super Rugby Americas: Round Five Review

Joe Santamaria reviews the fifth round of the SRA, in which Selknam outgunned Tarucas in an entertaining encounter

Pampas 19-7 Yacare

Pampas managed to subdue a spirited Yacare side in a 19-7 triumph that was punctuated by handling errors.

The hosts started well and quickly took the lead with a score from the back of a rolling maul. Powerful backrower Joaquin Moro extended the lead from close range after 20 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Yacare as their talisman, Joaquin Lamas was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle ten minutes before the break.

Pampas immediately took advantage of the extra man by scoring a well-worked try through winger, Latorre Alfonso.

However, the hosts never looked as fluent in the second half, which will no doubt frustrate head coach Juan Manuel Leguizamón.

They had several tries chalked off for various indiscretions and may well rue their failure to secure a try bonus point.

For their part, Yacare stood firm when at times it looked easier to crumble, even scoring a try of their own through impressive replacement Valentino Dicapua.

Peñarol 35-3 Cobras

Two-time champions Peñarol put on a clinic in their 35-3 triumph against Cobras in Brazil.

The Uruguayan side showed power and subtlety in equal measure, with their backline replete with internationals, including returning 7s star, Baltazar Amaya.

It took Baltazar just 50 minutes to find the line in his first appearance of the season, by which time the Cobras defence was clearly feeling the strain.

Having kept the game relatively tight until Amaya’s score, the hosts began to give up ground, with Peñarol taking full advantage.

The visitors had the luxury of leaving fly half Felipe Etcheverry on the bench but he still managed to set up a brilliant fifth try in a cameo appearance that demonstrated why his return to the side this year has coincided with a return to title-winning form.

Selknam 49-24 Tarucas

The weekend’s final game proved to be a classic as Selknam outgunned Tarucas in Santiago.

Jake Mangin’s side couldn’t have imagined a better first half, in which they secured the bonus point without conceding so much as three points.

The burgeoning halfback partnership of Marcelo Torrealba and Juan Cruz Reyes continued to impress, with each one setting up a try within the first 40 minutes.

A well-taken try from Tarucas winger Martiniano Arrieta gave the visitors something to build on in the second half but Selknam quickly struck back through Raimundo Martinez.

As the match wore on and both defences showed signs of fatigue, it was clear that there were more points available and so it proved, with each side crossing the line multiple times.

Tarucas managed to snatch a try bonus point with the clock in the read but were noticeably second-best in the 49-24 defeat.

Round Six will see an all-Argentine clash in Cordoba when Dogos host Tarucas before the game of the weekend takes place in Santiago, where in-form Selknam face Pampas.

Finally, Cobras will go in search of their first win of the season against Yacare, themselves looking to bounce back from defeat.