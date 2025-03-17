Six Nations 2025: Each nation’s grade relative to expectations 

There are always some surprises in the Six Nations. This year, it was the fact that Ireland didn’t win it again, with France pipping them to the title after their huge win in Dublin.

Drama followed every game, with the last day seeing three different teams topping the table at some point.

Wales got another Wooden Spoon as Italy established themselves as a very strong team compared to yesteryear,

Every year, fans of each nation have expectations about what is going to happen.

Charlie Elliott goes through each team and grades their performance, relative to expectations pre Championship.

England: A

Plenty of discourse has been had around how good England actually were during the Six Nations, but four wins from five tells a very positive story.

The wins against France and Scotland might have been fortunate and more down to opposition errors.

It has stopped conversations about Steve Borthwick in the meantime and the nature of the win against Wales came at a perfect time in that it closed off the Championship in perfect fashion.

Young players did very well coming into the side and the experienced heads proved their worth and suddenly there is an overwhelming positivity around the side going into the World Cup in a couple of years.

Not many would have expected only one defeat over the five games, so for that reason, it has to be considered a success.

Not perfect, but definitely very good.

3A1MY8A England‘s Marcus Smith runs onto score a try during the Six Nations rugby match between England and Italy at Twickenham stadium in London, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ireland: C-

So close, yet so far for Simon Easterby’s side.

C- might be a bit harsh given the fact that they were only one game away from a Grand Slam, but given the expectations bestowed on them before the tournament, it has to be considered a disappointment.

That loss against France was a huge sucker punch and they didn’t show enough in it to warrant being champions.

Back-to-back winners in the two years previous, anything below a three-peat was going to be talked about in negative fashion.

Things to work on and positives amongst it all, but it was pretty negative by the end of it.

France: A-

People might disagree with France being graded lower than England, but expectations-wise, they weren’t as impressive as their neighbours from across the Channel.

Everyone knows how good they are and the talent that they have in their squad, and the fact that they can blow away any team in World Rugby when they are at their best.

They reached these blistering heights a couple of times, namely against Italy and Ireland, but it also showcased their weaknesses.

Sometimes, the French can be accused of showing naivety and not seeing out games, which happened against England in their narrow defeat.

Because of that, it is hard to grade it as perfect, but it wasn’t a million miles away.

3A1DYX7 France’s Louis Bielle Biarrey celebrates scoring their side’s third try of the game during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Saturday March 8, 2025.

Scotland: C

Scotland were tipped as having an outside chance of winning the Championship and still had that (albeit very) outside shot going into their final game against France.

If they had beaten England, which they could so easily have done if Finn Russell scored his conversion, then it could have been a whole different story.

In reality, though, it turned out to be a pretty average campaign, with competent wins against Wales and Italy and good performances against the other three, which just lacked the bite to win in the end.

A few players away from seriously challenging, depth is the huge issue for Gregor Townsend‘s side.

Wales: D-

Wales are lucky they got rid of Warren Gatland when they did, otherwise, this could have been an F grade very easily.

Interim Matt Sherratt brought back some hope to Wales for a couple of games, before England destroyed that hope with a massive win in Cardiff.

Overall, the losing run continued and there were some very bad performances, but somehow it doesn’t feel THAT bad for Wales, with some semblance of positivity still being in the air.

The next head coach appointment is huge, and they need to break the losing run if they are to have any kind of ambition for next year’s Six Nations.

Italy: B+

Two years on the bounce, Italy have avoided the Wooden Spoon, so it has to be considered a good Championship for the Azzurri.

Obviously not a perfect one, given that the win against Wales was the only win, and they fell to a couple of batterings against France and to some extent, England.

But it is night and day from only a few years ago, and being able to compete is a step in the right direction.

Plenty to build on and a few very good players in their team, things are looking up and Italian rugby could be on the rise.

