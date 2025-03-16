Cambridge’s steep learning curve

By BEN JAYCOCK

CAMBRIDGE have endured problems on and off the pitch this term, with COO Rowland Winter revealing they can’t rely on any income apart from what they generate themselves.

A coaching change in December for the Championship’s bottom side saw Richie Williams resign following six years of service, replaced by former England centre Anthony Allen for the interim before Craig Newby takes full control in May.

Cambridge, going into their second season in the second tier, were excluded from the Premiership Cup alongside newly promoted Chinnor. The two teams linked ...