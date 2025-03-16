New free-to-air deal sees England on ITV

By SAM JACKSON

THE BBC and ITV have agreed a new four-year deal for the Men’s Six Nations to remain on free-to-air TV until 2029.

ITV will broadcast 10 live games each season including every England fixture for the duration of the deal, which starts in 2026.

BBC Sport will provide live coverage, TV highlights and digital clips of the championship, including five matches involving Scotland and Wales each year. The BBC will also offer live coverage of the Women’s Six Nations and Under-20 Six Nations across TV and iPlayer.

ITV director of sport Niall Sloane said it was a...