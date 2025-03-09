Diamond likes look of young chargers

NEWCASTLE director of rugby Steve Diamond heaped praise on his young chargers but admitted they’ve got a lot to learn.

The Premiership’s bottom side put in a strong four-try display but lost after a late Bath fightback.

Diamond said: “The players did everything the coaching staff asked of them to get into a winning position, but we couldn’t close it out.

“We came back from 19-15 down at half-time to go 10 points up, but what sometimes happens with this team is they’ve forgotten how to win these close, big games.

“When you go into a fi...