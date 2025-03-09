Newcastle can’t live with Bath late show

By LUKE JARMYN

Newcastle Falcons ....... 29pts

Tries: Hearle 5, McCallum 38, Stevenson 43, 50

Conversions: Connon 39, 44, 51

Penalty: Connon 17

Bath .....................................41pts

Tries: Staddon 19, 72; Barbeary 27, Emens 33, 57; van Wyk 66

Conversions: Donoghue 20, 34, 58, 67

Penalty: Donoghue 78

GREAT rugby teams know how to win even when they aren’t firing on all cylinders, and league leaders Bath highlighted their quality with a late comeback to keep their hopes of a domestic double alive on Friday night.

By the time Irish flyhalf Ciaran Donoghue boot...