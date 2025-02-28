Bog Off: You May Want To Re-Think Your Six Nations Stadium Toilet Conversion

With the 2025 Six Nations in full swing, rugby fans across Europe have already been indulging in an exhilarating series of matches.

However, amidst all the excitement, one crucial aspect of the matchday routine might require a bit of strategic planning: the inevitable bathroom break.

Drawing from thousands of fan reviews on Google and TripAdvisor, BoyleSports, home to rugby betting, has delved into the toilet facilities and reflective negative experiences at each Six Nations stadium.

From long queues to cleanliness concerns, the team at BoyleSports has evaluated these fan reviews about where you might want to think twice before heading during the heat of the action.

Murrayfield

Murrayfield’s electric atmosphere is somewhat overshadowed by recurring complaints about its toilet facilities. With 125 negative mentions, the most of every stadium despite having the lowest number of combined reviews, toilet issues play a big role in the 10.79% of overall complaints launched at the ground.

One Tripadvisor user commented: “I have been to many stadiums in my time, and Murrayfield has a great atmosphere and lots of food stands. But they neglect THE most important thing, which is always the toilets.

“They are disgusting as they do not flush properly. By the end of the rugby match, the toilets were literally flooded because no one could work out how to flush them properly!”

Google reviewers echoed these sentiments, as an individual said: “Our only complaint is the lack of women’s toilets, forcing many women to use the men’s toilets and split cubicles among hundreds of people.”

The home of Scotland’s rugby union side is the worst-rated Six Nations stadium for its toilet facilities.

Twickenham

With over 19,000 combined reviews, Twickenham is one of rugby’s most celebrated venues. However, with 53 reviews specifically mentioning negative experiences with toilet facilities, the frustrations are palpable. This contributes to the stadium’s overall negative experience review scoring of 8.49%.

One Tripadvisor reviewer shared: “Twickenham is a great place to visit; however, their facilities are not suitable for the number of people visiting.

“The queues for the toilets are crazy! Having gone up and down multiple floors, the minimum number of people in a queue was about 35-40. When you are desperate to go to the toilet or watch the game, this is far from acceptable.”

Another added: “The toilet facilities are impossible to go to safely.”

Despite the criticisms, there are positive notes as well. A Google reviewer said: “Lots of toilets for a major sporting event, and food was reasonably priced and good.”

However, another highlighted a specific issue: “Amazing place. Chuffed I got to visit. My only gripe is the lack of ladies’ toilets – more definitely needed.”

Principality Stadium

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is famed for its unique structure and centrality to the city, but when it comes to queues, the reviews are less glowing. Crowds can swell during key moments, so timing your break just before half-time or as the game resumes might save you from a lengthy wait.

A positive Google reviewer noted: “Lots of bars for food and drink. Loads of toilets. To top it off, it’s smack bang in the city centre close to the train station. Just go and judge for yourself.”

However, a Tripadvisor user pointed out: “The queues to go to the toilets were horrendous, and the facilities themselves were filthy.”

Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium is modern and well-regarded, but 58 reviews cite toilet issues, contributing to 3.48% of the negative experiences.

One Google reviewer remarked: “For such a modern stadium, the toilets are a complete farce.”

Another shared: “Queues for ladies’ bathrooms were long, but that’s a given; toilets themselves were clean.”

Stade de France

The Stade de France, with 44,536 reviews, has a relatively low 2.16% of negative experiences overall, while 60 directly mention toilet issues.

A Google reviewer noted: “The men’s toilets are disgusting. I had to stand in a puddle of urine, and people don’t leave space for you to exit.”

Another commented: “A wonderful place full of good vibes, however plan not to be in need of sanitary facilities.”

The Stade de France ranks third in the number of reviews concerning the highest negative mentions directed towards its toilet facilities, however, it possesses the smallest percentage of negative reviews.

Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico has a historic charm with a shared storied past in numerous sports, but 49 reviews out of 1,365 negative experiences mention challenges regarding nipping to the loo.

One Tripadvisor user wrote: “The service personnel are very helpful in guiding us to our seating sections. They all spoke English. The only disappointment was the women’s toilet. 30 minutes in line, only 2 stalls operating. No toilet tissue, and out of paper towels.”

The noticeable disparity in the availability of women’s toilet facilities compared to men’s significantly contributes to the negative experiences reported by fans at these Six Nations stadiums.

The Stadio Olimpico has the least negative review mentions surrounding the topic of poor toilet facilities.