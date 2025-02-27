Super Rugby Americas – Round Two Summary

By Joe Santamaria

Peñarol 50 – 15 Yacare

Two-time champions, Peñarol, continued their strong start to the Super Rugby Americas season with a dominant 50-15 victory over Yacare in Montevideo.

An early mistake from the usually impeccable Joaquin Lamas allowed Peñarol’s Guillermo Pujadas an easy opening try.

The impressive hooker soon added a second from a driving maul to put the hosts firmly in control.

The visitors simply couldn’t cope with the intensity of Peñarol, who were brilliantly conducted by fly half, Felipe Etcheverry, who returned to the side this year after spending last season playing in Major League Rugby.

The game was still in the balance when Lamas redeemed his earlier error by stretching out to reach the hosts’ line 15 minutes into the second half.

However, as the game entered its final quarter, Peñarolshowed the ruthlessness they lacked last season as they brutally exposed a tiring Yacare defence.

They capped off a superb performance with one of the tries of the season, as several players managed to keep the ball alive before replacement scrum half, Tomas Di Biase, raced in under the posts.

Cobras 21 -26 Selknam

The weekend’s second game saw Cobras host Selknam with both sides searching for their first win of the new campaign.

The Chilean visitors got off to the perfect start as hooker Raimundo Martínez finished off a brilliant try created by a world class offload from scrum half Benjamín Videla.

The first half was tightly contested with Selknam unable to find the line again. The hosts struck back shortly before the break with a try from a driving maul to ensure they trailed by just three points at the break.

The second half exploded into life when Selknam’s marquee signing, Chile captain Martín Sigren finished off a flowing team attack.

The visitors looked in control but Cobras showed considerably more resolve than in their crushing opening day defeat.

Replacement hooker, Endy Pinheiro’s try ensured the game was still in the balance with 20 minutes to play.

Pinheiro’s second try tied the game and there were more than a few nervous faces among the Selknam players and coaches.

With three minutes to play however, Sigren proved what an asset he will be this year with a try that secured a thrilling 26-21 win for Selknam.

Dogos 20 – 20 Pampas

All eyes were on Cordoba as defending champions Dogos faced the side they overcame in last year’s final, Pampas, after the two Argentine teams shared a win apiece in the regular season.

It was the visitors who started more brightly, with the ever-impressive Nicolas Damorim powering over the for the game’s first try.

Pampas extended their lead with a penalty but the hosts roared into life before half time and scored from a driving maul to make sure they only trailed by three points going into the second 40 minutes.

The defending champions started the second half as they had ended the first with another try built on a dominant maul, taking the lead for the first time in the process.

Another Pampas penalty restored parity but their hopes of a win looked in doubt when Dogos scrum half scythed through their defence to score.

Pampas center, Justo Piccardo’s excellent break set up Ignacio Inchauspe to score and a grandstand finish looked on the cards.

Despite both sides having opportunities, neither were able to seal the win, as the game ended 20-20.

Few would bet against these two sides going all the way once again this year.

Round Three

Round Three will see Peñarolmake the short trip across the Río de la Plata to face Pampas in a mouthwatering clash.

Selknam welcome Dogos to Santiago with the defending champions still without a win through two rounds.

The weekend concludes with a intriguing clash between Yacare and Tarucas, with the latter still something of an unknown quantity after making their competition debut in round one.