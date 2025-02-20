Munster partner with Collinson Tensile for new training facility

Collinson Tensile are delighted to be working with Munster Rugby to create their new Indoor training pitch that forms part of their impressive Cork Centre of Excellence at Virgin Media Park.

The €7.3 million facility represents Munster Rugby’s second-largest capital project ever, after the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008.

A world-class indoor rugby training pitch housed within the Collinson Tensile structure covers 2,000m2 and sits alongside an impressive ancillary block featuring a large gym and changing facilities.

The indoor playing area will be the first of its kind in the region and while it will be fully lit for use after dark, the semi-translucent roof of the Tensile structure allows daylight in, to both save energy but also create a pleasant environment for players to train in.

The Cork Centre of Excellence is a huge investment in the grassroots and community game and the project will provide additional support for clubs and schools.

It will also significantly support the Munster Rugby boys and girls age-grade programmes and player pathway programme.

The new Centre of Excellence will also cater for the local community, including clubs, schools, community centre members, active adult groups and youth groups.

Munster Rugby are very grateful for the support from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).