Ross Byrne’s Gloucester move: a new chapter for him, but what lies ahead for Gareth Anscombe?

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. Leinster and Irish rugby could be saying that about Ross Byrne, as the Daily Mail reports he is heading across the Irish Sea to Gloucester.

Over the past decade, the out-half has been a constant presence in Irish rugby. In a shrewd piece of business from Gloucester, securing a solid playmaker like Byrne is a smart move.

Whilst the drums of battle are sounding as Wales prepare to take on Ireland, it begs the question of what this means for Welsh international Gareth Anscombe.

The career of Ross Byrne

Byrne has had a solid career, and many chapters are still to be written in the Irishman’s story. Coming from the famous St Michaels’ College, which has produced many sensational talents such as James Ryan, Ryan Baird, and Jack Boyle, Byrne learned to ply his trade at an elite level.

He has always been a steady and familiar force within the Leinster setup. The fly-half came through the academy, which led to his inclusion in the senior team in 2015, and he has played a vast number of matches in the famous blue jersey.

Like a rock, Byrne’s work stood strong and steady for the Irish province, tallying over a thousand points for the club.

The 29-year-old was a silent architect, pulling the strings throughout his time with Leinster, helping the team secure a European title and domestic league trophies.

For a while, he played the role of understudy to the great Johnny Sexton and accumulated 22 caps for his country. He contributed to their 2023 Six Nations championship, where they went unbeaten.

Byrne’s star shone brightest when he slotted a late penalty kick to secure a 13-10 victory over Australia in 2022.

It’s a shame that he never got more opportunities in the Ireland shirt, and the move to Kingsholm could rejuvenate his career.

Why the move to Gloucester makes sense

Ireland has a wide range of choices and an abundance of talent in the out-half position. Byrne has been lost in the ocean of brilliance, a metaphor for the wealth of talented players, with waves of rising stars such as Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley emerging over the past few years.

Moving to the Gallagher Premiership allows him to prove he can perform at a high level.

From a statistical perspective, Byrne is not far off the pace. He scored 49 points in the URC, ranking sixth in the competition, and he remains a reliable kicker.

This move could mark the dawn of an unfamiliar yet promising horizon for Byrne as he experiences a new environment.

In recent years, we have seen players thrive when given a fresh landscape to conquer and freed from the demands of international selection.

Jack Willis, Rhys Patchell, and Rhys Carre have all proven their worth on a new stage. Byrne will now have the chance to do the same with a strong Gloucester team.

What does this mean for Gareth Anscombe?

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Gareth Anscombe of Gloucester Rugby in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Gloucester Rugby at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on November 30, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The potential arrival of Byrne could raise questions about Anscombe’s future with the club. The Welsh international joined the Premiership side at the beginning of the season and has flourished in their attack.

However, with Byrne possibly joining, will Anscombe still be at Kingsholm next year?

Anscombe will have many options if he decides to leave the club. The Welsh regions would take him back in a heartbeat, but would the New Zealand-born player want to head back across the Severn River?

A move within the Premiership could be an option—Leicester Tigers, for example, might be a possibility. It remains uncertain whether Handré Pollard will stay with the side, and Anscombe could be a solid replacement for the South African.

A move to France could also be a viable path, with Montpellier coming to mind as a potential landing spot.

The French club may be in the market for a fly-half, as they were previously linked with Byrne. Finally, before his move to Gloucester, Anscombe had been linked with a switch to Japan, and he has previously expressed a desire to play in the Land of the Rising Sun before he calls time on his excellent career.

Seeing Byrne in anything but a Leinster kit will take some getting used to. However, his move to Gloucester is an exciting one and could set off a chain reaction of interesting transfers, including those involving Anscombe.

READ MORE: Top Five Strangest Endings in Rugby History