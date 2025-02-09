Easterby keeps faith with Prendergast at fly-half

■ By PAUL REES

IRELAND have kept faith with outside-half Sam Prendergast who will make his first Test appearance outside Dublin against Scotland.

The 22-year old had a mixed match against England last weekend, targeted by the opposition back row and hustled into mistakes. He recovered to spearhead Ireland’s second-half revival and, after giving them the lead for the first time, was replaced by Jack Crowley.

Prendergast looked to play with width and was initially thwarted by England’s line speed with loose forwards covering the flanks, but stuck to his game.

Cro...