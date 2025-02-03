Gareth Thomas – A Dark Horse for the British & Irish Lions?

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

There is a lot of excitement whenever the Six Nations rolls around, but when it’s a Lions year, the intrigue gets turned up a notch.

The Six Nations, a prestigious annual rugby tournament, sees teams from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Italy compete for the championship title.

However, in a Lions year, the focus shifts to individual player performances as they try to prove they deserve a spot on the iconic tour.

Sadly, for the Welsh, it doesn’t look like many of their players will be on the plane to Australia this summer.

Of course, there are exceptions, with Jac Morgan and Tomos in with a good shout of getting a spot on the plane.

However, one consistent performer is seeking a strong Six Nations campaign to prove he deserves a place in the Lions squad.

Even though Wales aren’t at their best, Gareth Thomas has consistently performed at a stellar level for his nation.

A disappointing Welsh performance against France

Nothing beats opening day for the Six Nations; the championship kicked off in Paris under the Friday night lights.

Warren Gatland’s team travelled to the French capital with redemption in mind after the wooden spoon last season.

However, the French were on a different level, securing a 43-0 victory over their Welsh counterparts. Wales’ defence looked well set in the early stages of the contest but ultimately succumbed to a potent French attack.

France scored many eye-watering tries, with Théo Attissogbé, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Julien Marchand getting over the line for a score.

Discipline was a massive issue for Wales as they gave away multiple penalties and received two yellow cards.

They were also hampered by their inability to capitalise on scoring opportunities, as when entering the French 22, they came away with no points.

The defeat marked Wales’ 13th consecutive loss, adding to their longest losing streak.

In addition, it was the first time they had failed to score in a Six Nations match since 1998. Having said all this, there were some positive performances, including loosehead prop Thomas.

The career of Gareth Thomas

Hailing from Newcastle Emlyn, rugby was always going to be part of Thomas’s life. He attended Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi and played his rugby for local teams such as Newcastle Emlyn RFC.

He has been a constant presence throughout the Welsh setups, representing his country at the under-20 level between 2012 and 2013, earning 13 caps in the process.

In the early 2010s, he mostly played his rugby for Carmarthen Quins, making over 40 appearances for the club.

Even though he made a few appearances for the Scarlets, his big move came in 2014 when he joined the Ospreys.

He is vital to the makeup of the Swansea-based club, as Thomas has well over a hundred appearances.

This Season

This season, he has had a chance to shine as a consistent starter because Nicky Smith moved across the Severn River to Leicester Tigers.

His performances so far this year have included 52 tackles with an 81% success rate. In terms of scrummaging, the Ospreys have won 88% of their scrums, and Thomas is a big reason for that success.

Even though the Welsh international’s stats don’t immediately catch the eye, his impact is evident when watching him play.

Thomas’ work ethic, durability, and consistency are hard to replace, and it is safe to say the Ospreys would be a completely different team without him.

His ability to read the game, his physicality in the scrum and leadership on the field make him a standout player.

Regarding international success, Thomas has cemented himself as a top loosehead in the country. Making his debut in 2021 against Canada, Thomas has been a regular in the squad ever since.

Over the 12 months leading to October 2023, he started 11 out of 13 tests for his country, underlining his importance to the team.

In their recent encounter against France, Thomas was one of the shining lights in a poor Welsh display. The scrum held up reasonably well against the French juggernaut, and he tackled everything that came his way.

Competition for the Lions jersey

When it comes to the Lions jersey, Andy Farrell will have some interesting options to choose from for his front row this summer.

Ireland’s Andrew Porter will undoubtedly be the Test starter, and Ellis Genge is poised to make difference off the bench.

Then it gets a bit trickier with Thomas, Fin Baxter, and Pierre Schoeman, all of whom can perform at an extremely high level.

It will be interesting to see who can secure the third spot, but with Thomas performing very well, his potential impact on the international stage is clear.

Selecting him could significantly strengthen the Lions squad, adding depth and experience to the team.

Thomas is a great player whose heart and determination are on display whenever he steps onto the field. It will be interesting to see if he can prove he deserves a spot on the plane during this Six Nations campaign.