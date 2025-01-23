Fergus Burke learning from Finn Russell as he eyes succeeding him at fly-half

Saracens stand-off Fergus Burke is relishing the chance to learn at close quarters from Finn Russell as he bids to enhance his own chances of becoming Scotland’s number 10 further down the line.

The New Zealand-born fly-half – who has a Scots-born grandfather – was last week called up to Gregor Townsend’s squad for the first time for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Burke, 25, has been enjoying getting to know talismanic co-captain Russell in the Scotland camp in Edinburgh over the past few days.

“I hadn’t met him before or talked to him personally but he’s been awesome this week,” said Burke. “He’s one of those guys that is obviously a big part of this team and a quality player.

Finn Russell is Scotland’s established number 10 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But he’s just a normal guy, he’s so relaxed and chilled. It’s been cool to get to know him.”

Burke and versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan will provide competition and cover at stand-off during the Six Nations.

Succeeding Finn Russell

Asked if he had designs on eventually succeeding Russell as Scotland’s main playmaker, Burke said: “I think that would be the ultimate for me, yeah.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Finn, so I’m not exactly coming in here and trying to ruffle feathers in the Six Nations. He’s a complete player at the moment, so it’s more to just learn off him.

“Down the line, if I get an opportunity to step into that role, then that’s the dream.”

Burke said he has “not stopped smiling” since he joined the Scotland camp at the start of this week. He earned his call-up following a move from Canterbury in his homeland to Saracens last summer.

“I think once I committed to leaving New Zealand and moving over here (to the UK), it (a possible Scotland call-up) was probably always in the back of my mind,” said Burke.

“Being able to be in the Test arena and compete with the quality players that Scotland’s got, once I made my decision to move, it probably really started to set in.

“But I guess I’ve always known that I was Scottish so it’s always been probably at the back of my mind.”

Sarries Switch

Burke has wasted no time establishing himself as Saracens’ first-choice stand-off, starting 12 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season.

Fergus Burke is enjoying life at Saracens (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I’ve loved it, it’s been different,” he said. “Definitely at the start it took a little bit of transition. It’s a little bit of a different style of footy and that type of stuff.

“But the more time I spend in the middle, the more confident I’m feeling. We’ve got a cool thing going at Sarries, we’re competing and it’s been fun.”

Asked what his main objectives are for the Six Nations, Burke said: “I’d love to contribute in any way I can. Also, the opportunity to learn. There are some quality players in here. You look at Finn and boys like that.

“Being able to pick their brains while I’m in the same environment as them. The ultimate aim is to try and grow my game.”

