Captains don’t have to play the full 80

By Chris Hewett - Thinking Allowed

It seems your columnist’s hotline to the England head coach Steve Borthwick has turned positively polar.

“Don’t take the captaincy away from Jamie George,” ran the argument in this corner of the paper a week ago. And what happened?

Let’s put it this way: the skipper for the upcoming Six Nations will bear a stunning resemblance to Maro Itoje. Oh well.

Only a fool would argue, even for a split second, that Itoje is a selection risk: if ever there was a stone-cold starter at Test level, it’s the Saracens lock.

It is also true to say that he is blessed with a...