Good news on Maro Itoje, but England’s problems persist

By Nick Cain

Having been a long-time advocate of Maro Itoje as England captain, my first reaction to Steve Borthwick’s decision to promote him to the post for the Six Nations was to give him credit for making a tough decision at an important juncture.

That is what the England head coach gets paid for, but even so telling Jamie George that his tenure was up will not have been easy.

However, my other instinct was “not before time”, with Ireland, France, and Scotland looming and the 2027 World Cup not far away.

The idea that Itoje was somehow not suited fo...