Rampant Stormers too good for Sharks

By LUKE JARMYN

Stormers ........................... 40pts

Sale ....................................... 0pts

Tries: Schickerling 21, Libbok 25, Sithole 45, Gelant 54, De Wet 63, Venter 70

Conversions: Libbok 22, 26, 64, 71; Du Plessis 46

SOUTH Africa’s World Cup winner Manie Libbok put in a try-scoring star performance as Stormers gave Sale Sharks’ Champions Cup hopes a hammer blow in Cape Town.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson predicted whichever team won the transition would dominate, but sadly for the travelling contingent, it was the southern hemisphere side who showed their qua...