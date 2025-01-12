Rampant Stormers too good for Sharks

By LUKE JARMYN
Stormers ........................... 40pts
Sale ....................................... 0pts
Tries: Schickerling 21, Libbok 25, Sithole 45, Gelant 54, De Wet 63, Venter 70
Conversions: Libbok 22, 26, 64, 71; Du Plessis 46
SOUTH Africa’s World Cup winner Manie Libbok put in a try-scoring star performance as Stormers gave Sale Sharks’ Champions Cup hopes a hammer blow in Cape Town.
Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson predicted whichever team won the transition would dominate, but sadly for the travelling contingent, it was the southern hemisphere side who showed their qua...
