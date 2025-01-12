Bill Sweeney facing SGM following Six Nations

The RFU will hold a special general meeting after the men’s Six Nations with chief executive Bill Sweeney facing demands for his removal.

A day after rejecting a letter from a grassroots revolt calling for a vote of no confidence in Sweeney on the grounds of bureaucratic technicalities, the RFU has performed a U-turn and the SGM will take place in March or April.

Aggrieved at the executives’ pay and bonus scandal that came to light in November, as well as other grievances, a formal letter featuring the signatories of 141 RFU member clubs and referees societies was submitted on Thursday.

The...