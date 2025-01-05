When the Pontypool front row became a hit

IT’S pretty much 50 years ago to the day that the Pontypool front row became a thing, well sort of. Before January 4, 1975 Charlie Faulkner, Bobby Windsor and Graham Price were “just” the three blokes who played in the front row for Pontypool and were no more infamous than any other front row in Wales whether it be Newport, Cross Keys, Tredegar, Neath or anybody else. And I suspect their names don’t readily come to mind.

They were well regarded of course. Bobby was a Lions legend, Charlie had moved to Pooler from Cross Keys and made his “debut”...