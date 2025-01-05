A star-studded XV that would lead by example

CHRIS HEWETT

THINKING ALLOWED

LIKE “business ethics” and “military intelligence”, the phrase “rugby leadership” is not an oxymoron. Almost, but not quite. Even in the union game, it is just about possible to find an enlightened soul blessed with the ability to shepherd the flock away from the cliff edge rather than over it, despite the mountain of evidence we can lay at the doors of governing bodies across the sport – especially those located either side of the River Severn.

Sadly, there are nowhere near enough genuine leaders to fil...