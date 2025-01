Saracens full-back Tom Parton has left the club to join Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights.

The 26-year-old, who also plays wing, joined Sarries from London Irish in 2023 and made 29 appearances for the club scoring eight tries, including the fastest-ever Premiership hattrick in 13 minutes against Gloucester in April.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to have represented this club,” Parton said. “I’ve made memories and friends for life.”

