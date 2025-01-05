Will Muir’s aiming to hit the target with Bath

By Mark Stevens

Darts-loving winger Will Muir hopes Bath can hit the bullseye in 2025 having gone so close to Premiership glory last season.

Back in June, Johann van Graan’s side were narrowly defeated 25-21 by Northampton Saints in their end-of-season duel at a packed-out Twickenham.

Muir hit the target that day, claiming one of his side’s two tries at HQ, but it wasn’t enough as Bath could not quite find the finish, having played much of the game with 14 men following the dismissal of prop Beno Obano.

All season Bath head coach van Graan has spoken eloquently in terms of how he and his si...