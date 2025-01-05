Steve Borthwick and England facing historic USA test

EXCLUSIVE By Jon Newcombe
England’s summer tour will include a historic Test against the USA, as well as the already announced two-match series against Argentina.
Steve Borthwick’s side are scheduled to face Argentina in La Plata on July 5 and San Juan on July 12 but they will also play another fixture against the Eagles at a venue in the United States yet to be announced.
England A, then known as the Saxons, used to be regular travellers across the Atlantic for the now-defunct Churchill Cup, but full-blown Tests between USA and England’s senior team on American soil are few and far between...
