Let’s hope Brizball can stay in fashion

By Chris Hewett - Thinking Allowed

This is not obviously the time to be talking balls – the Twickenham elite have cornered that particular market – but the question demands to be asked: is Brizball the union game’s version of Bazball?

And if the answer is “yes”, will the bewilderingly bold attacking mindset currently in vogue down Ashton Gate way survive the kind of trials and tribulations recently suffered by England’s cricketers in such faraway venues as Rawalpindi and Hamilton?

If we are stretching a point by suggesting that the high-risk, high-reward nature of the rugby played by Brist...