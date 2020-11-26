Eddie Jones has to fast track Max Malins says Healey

Austin Healey says it is imperative that England prioritise Max Malins as the next big thing in their backline en route to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

England head coach Eddie Jones has included the talented young trio of Bristol full-back Malins, Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley and Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence in his squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, but it has only been Lawrence who has been handed starts in matches against Georgia and Ireland.

And while mooting Thorley as one component for a surprise centre partnership with Henry Slade he would like to see Jones experiment with, former England wing Healey believes the sky is the limit for Malins as finishing the Premiership season as strongly as anyone at full-back.

“I would say Max Malins is the one to develop right here and now out of those three. I think they other two are great players but the competition they need is there,” Healey told The Rugby Paper.

“The back three, Elliot Daly is always going to be in it. Anthony Watson is always going to be in it. Jonny May, arguably, is always going to be in it. But I would like to see those three compete for the two wing positions and see if Malins could fill the No.15 role.

“He has got something different about him. It is very difficult to get past Daly in that shirt under Eddie Jones and if Watson wants to move back to full-back he is arguably the best.

“But I was super impressed with Malins at Bristol this year. Every time he touches the ball he worries a defence in front of him, so I would like to see Malins.

“As far as Lawrence is concerned, Henry Slade will probably cement one of those centre positions, hopefully 13 and not 12. “Thorley is a different type of player altogether and I don’t know why they don’t think about moving Thorley to 12. He has the size, his power is incredible and he could really work at 12 – Eddie wants a hybrid player, why not try Thorley at 12?”

ADAM ELLIS

