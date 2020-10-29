TEAMS: Alun Wyn Jones to surpass Richie McCaw as most-capped Test player

Alun Wyn Jones will become the most-capped player in rugby history on Saturday when he leads out Wales against Scotland at Parc y Scarlets.

The Wales captain will win his 140th cap in the Six Nations finale and, added to his nine caps for the British & Irish Lions, will surpass New Zealand flanker Richie McCaw’s tally of 148.

As Jones reaches a high point in his 14-year international career, Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes begins his after being named in the back row alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Head coach Wayne Pivac called up uncapped Lewis-Hughes as injuries to Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi rule them out of the contest.

The former Wales U20 flanker is the only debutant in the matchday-23 which features Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias and Tomas Francis in the front row.

“It is a fantastic day for Alun Wyn. What can you say? There isn’t enough time to talk about the guy. He is a tremendous leader in this group, leads by example, and when he speaks everyone listens,” Pivac said.

“I am so pleased for him. He has had to wait a little longer than we anticipated obviously with the summer tour called off, but certainly to do it in a Six Nations match should be special.

“Shane is a young guy that we see having a big future in the game. He has trained the house down and got everyone talking in camp.

“Alun Wyn’s comments of ‘I’ve been waiting 15 years for someone like you to come along’ tells you something about his work ethic and the way he trains – he’s someone who is similar to Alun Wyn.”

Rhys Webb, who started in the 38-21 defeat to France last week, misses out on selection due to minor knee injury, attack coach Stephen Jones confirmed.

That means Gareth Davies is handed the No.9 shirt with Lloyd Williams named among the replacements.

Liam Williams returns to the back three having been released from the team’s camp by Pivac to feature for Scarlets at Benetton last Friday.

Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny complete the back three.

